‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa In Negotiations To Join Denis Villeneuve’s Remake Of ‘Dune’

The 'Dune' remake is looking to increase its all-star cast with the possible addition of Jason Momoa.

When it became official that critically acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was adapting Frank Herbert’s Dune for a new film project, it automatically became one of the most anticipated films of all time. As production starts gearing up for the science fiction epic, the cast is also beginning to take shape. The most recent addition to the all-star cast may be Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR reports that Momoa is currently in negotiations to board this new adaptation of Dune.

Dune is considered by many to be an epic sci-fi classic and was adapted into a feature film in 1984 by director David Lynch, which had polarizing critical reception. The Dune franchise, however, spans multiple books that involve sequels and prequels to the original story and has even had the original author’s son, Brian Herbert, continue his father’s stories. These stories are set in a futuristic universe where a form of rare spice, found only on one planet, influences the cultures and societies of others as they struggle for control of the spice. A young boy has to navigate this universe and its political and religious ideologies to reclaim his family’s glory, discover his purpose and realize how he holds the key to unity.

Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Aquaman.’ Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Despite a few television mini-series, the latest adaptation of Dune, produced by Legendary Pictures, would be the largest and most commercial remake since the 1984 version.

The main cast of the new Dune is led by Oscar nominee Timothy Chalamet, who is supported by Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson and many others who are yet to be finalized. Denis Villeneuve will be co-writing the screenplay with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Given Villeneuve’s prolific rise to stardom with films like Arrival, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049, the director’s vision for one of the most influential sci-fi series is highly anticipated by fans and casual audiences alike.

Momoa is being eyed for the role of Duncan Idaho, a skilled swordsman and fierce warrior. This would suit Momoa perfectly given his background playing similar characters in other films such as Conan The Barbarian and the more recent Aquaman, where he deftly wielded a trident. If finalized, Dune would definitely make an impressive addition to the actor’s already growing resume. Given the success of Aquaman, it would come as no surprise for Momoa to continue to be part of even more prestigious projects such as these.

Dune is set to be released in November 2020.