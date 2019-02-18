Kourtney Reppert Shamelessly Promotes New App In Choker Bra & Bikini Panties

Instagram model Kourtney Reppert loves leaving her fans hot beneath the collar. In her latest offering, the buxom blonde leaves little to the imagination as she promotes her new app.

Reppert has certainly turned up the heat for the month of February. The mother of one has already posted 14 sizzling snaps during the month of romance leaving her fans decidedly hot and bothered. She has also just announced that her new app will also be released soon. This means that fans will soon have another way to get their Kourtney Reppert fix in the not-too-distant future.

In the latest Instagram video, Reppert promises that there will be “lots of new Kourtney like never before” and then gives her audience a taste of what’s to come. The clip, which is only a few seconds long, shows Reppert showing off her voluptuous figure.

The platinum blonde model wore a dominatrix-inspired black choker bra that showed off her magnificent cleavage. The balconette bra has a plunging halter neckline with thick lacy bra straps clipping to the neck piece. The bra definitely accentuated Reppert’s full breasts. She paired the bra with string lace black bikini panties which clung to her backside.

Reppert’s trademark blonde locks were styled in a side-path. Her golden locks cascaded down her shoulders and back. She wore a smoky eye and a bold pink lip but chose not to wear any other accessories to complete the look.

The Instagram video clip shows Reppert in a rather seductive mood. She stood in front of a mirror with her hair tossed to one side. She confidently looked into her phone’s camera while playing with her panties. She pouted and shimmied while swaying her hips for the camera. Reppert put on a shamelessly sexy performance much to the delight of her followers.

Reppert has 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, and it is easy to see why her fan base keeps growing. The recently posted video clip has already racked up over 43,000 views in one hour proving that she has one of the hottest pages on the net.

Many of her fans also commented on the video. The majority complimented her on her stunning looks and thanked her for posting the clip. One fan remarked, “you always look beautiful in anything you wear,” while another opined, “an angel for sure you are so stunning.”

If this video is any indication of Reppert’s popularity, her app is sure to be an instant success.