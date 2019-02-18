‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Poses Topless In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Maxim magazine turned up the heat over the past weekend on its verified Instagram page. The magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snapshot featuring model Elizabeth Turner posing topless on the French Riviera.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old model is kneeling on what appears to be a boat while wearing nothing on her torso. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has both of her arms in front of her body to help cover herself up and censor the snap. Turner has her side to the camera, showing that she is wearing a pair of string black bikini bottoms pulled down slightly, exposing the top part of her derriere.

The Georgia native is sitting on her heels over her bent legs, in a pose that helps accentuate her flawless physique, particularly her slim torso, curvy backside, and strong thighs. Turner has her blonde hair up in a messy half-bun while the bottom part is down, cascading over her bare back and shoulders. She is wearing a dark eyeliner on her upper and bottom eyelids, which intensifies the blue of her iris.

She is looking straight at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

The geotag suggests the model posed for the shot — captured by renowned French photographer Gilles Bensimon — in Saint Tropez, a coastal town on the French Riviera in southwestern France.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 853,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,700 likes and more than 80 comments, a high average for the magazine’s latest posts. Users of the social media platform and fans of Maxim took to the comments section to note their appreciation for the photograph and to praise the model for her beauty.

“Beautiful subject, awesome shot! Can’t wait to go to this location,” one user wrote.

“I liked your photos 🙂 Greetings from [the] other side of the world,” another user chimed in.

On her own Instagram page, Turner recently shared a naked photo of herself, but with a different goal. The model recently posed in the nude for a campaign for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) in an effort to urge people to try the vegan lifestyle. In the caption, the model declared that her love for all animals made her decision to go vegan very easy. She went on to urge her followers to give the lifestyle a try, suggesting they start by giving up one meal a day, or one day a week to see how they adjust.