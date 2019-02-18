‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura Learns The Truth, Carly’s News Is Confirmed, & Shiloh’s Influence Increases

A new sneak peek filled with General Hospital spoilers teases intense tidbits about the action coming during the week of February 18. Viewers have been waiting for months to see someone figure out the truth about Ryan impersonating Kevin, and it looks like Laura is finally going to receive one of the biggest shocks of her life. In addition to that, there’s news with Carly’s pregnancy, Shiloh’s schemes, and plenty more coming up over the next few episodes.

Last week, viewers watched as Laura started to follow “Kevin” after growing even more suspicious than she already had been. Once Ryan mentioned the non-existent prenuptial agreement between them, Laura couldn’t stand by any longer without doing something and General Hospital spoilers reveal that she’ll end up following Ryan to Ferncliff.

The new preview shared via the show’s Twitter page gives a glimpse into the moment that Laura looks into a Ferncliff room and finally sees Kevin. Obviously, she’ll be stunned because it never occurred to her that all of “Kevin’s” bizarre behavior might be because Ryan was still alive. However, it looks like she’ll piece the truth together pretty quickly once she’s at Ferncliff. Unfortunately, Ryan will discover she’s there and General Hospital spoilers tease that he won’t be letting her leave.

Carly told Sonny she was pregnant on Valentine’s Day, and he didn’t exactly embrace the news. Fans have speculated that it may ultimately be that Carly isn’t pregnant and that there’s something else going on medically. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly and Sonny will meet with Kim this week and Dr. Nero will confirm the pregnancy.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, teasers had noted that Carly would be getting proof she needed this week, and it certainly looks like this appointment with Kim is where that occurs. Will Carly have a safe and uneventful pregnancy? Viewers aren’t convinced about that yet, but many would say that the last thing this family needs after Morgan’s death and thinking Jonah died is another loss of a child.

Sonny and Carly's cozy Valentine's Day hits a bump in the road. Are they ready for what lies ahead? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/G4nmihHS6h — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 14, 2019

The latest sneak peek also shares that Jason and Sam will continue to dig into Shiloh and his past, but they might be underestimating him. Fans haven’t been clued in yet on exactly what the full story is with the Dawn of Day leader, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that he’s up to no good, and he’ll get quite forward with Sam this week by the looks of things.

She Knows Soaps notes that there’s also action on the way with Franco as he tries to regain his freedom, Margaux as she reveals some interesting tidbits, and Maxie as she tries to uncover the truth about Sasha. Fans have been anxious to see some of these major storylines resolved, and it looks as if that’s about to happen with both the Ryan and the Sasha stories.

What comes next for Ryan, Laura, and Kevin? How will Nina react when the truth about Sasha emerges? Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers as the week of February 18 progresses to see where the action heads next.