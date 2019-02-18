Andy Cohen Talks ‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Lack Of Invite To His Baby Shower

Cohen & Zolciak discussed the issue during an awkward episode of 'WWHL.'

Andy Cohen found himself in the hot seat for a change during Sunday evening’s episode of his late night talk show Watch What Happens Live. Cohen’s guest for the evening, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, made things a bit awkward when she brought up the fact that she wasn’t invited to Cohen’s Real Housewives-hosted baby shower last month. Although the show host wasn’t responsible for invitations to his surprise, Cohen found himself explaining to Zolciak why she was not asked to come.

“You were talking about how you were not invited to my baby shower, that is true,” Cohen said, which prompted Zolciak to say that the lack of invitation was “weird.”

Zolciak, 40, starred on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta for the first five seasons of the series, according to Entertainment Tonight. She did appear in Seasons 9 and 10 as a guest star, but currently stars in her own series on Bravo called Don’t Be Tardy.

Cohen explained to Zolciak that she was not invited because it was only for “current housewives.”

Before Cohen’s baby arrived via surrogate this month, housewives Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, and NeNe Leakes hosted a big party for the talk show host. About 50 women from the different Housewives shows attended the fun — and drama-filled — bash.

“It was thrown by the five current Housewives. NeNe brought Phaedra [Parks] as a surprise,” the 50-year-old new father said.

Parks starred on the series from Season 3 through Season 9 and was invited as a surprise. She was the only housewife from a previous season attending the party, according to Cohen.

“I was gonna say, that b**** is old as f***. Old, like a couple years ago,” Zolciak said. “Did you like that surprise?”

“Yeah! I’m always happy to see everybody,” Cohen replied.

The show host also pointed out that he texted Zolciak on the day of the party to say that he wished she had been there. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Zolciak explained to Too Fab that she would not have been able to attend anyway due to a back surgery the day before. However, it did upset her that she never received an invitation in the first place.

Even though she wished she could attend the party, Zolciak admitted that she can understand how difficult it must be for Cohen to balance every one of the housewives for so many years.

“You can’t go to my wedding and not go to NeNe’s,” the star said as an example. “It’s a balancing act for you and I have to give it up to you because you do it tastefully.”