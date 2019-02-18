Aaron Sorkin May Revive ‘The Newsroom,’ Olivia Munn Says

Olivia Munn says she and another actor have talked to Sorkin about bringing back the cable news show.

The Newsroom was a TV series, created by Aaron Sorkin, which ran for three seasons on HBO between 2012 and 2014.

The show, which was set behind the scenes at a cable news show, starred Jeff Daniels as anchor Will McAvoy, a news veteran who has a late-career crisis and decides to pursue news with a higher purpose going forward. The series always dealt with real-life news events from about a year before the airing of the episode, so the show dealt with such events as the shooting of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and the death of Osama Bin Laden.

Now, five years after the show went off the air, The Newsroom may be getting a revival. According to ET Online, actress Olivia Munn said last week that she and one of her co-stars, Thomas Sadoski, have been talking to Sorkin about bringing back The Newsroom. The show also starred Jane Fonda, Chris Messina, Dev Patel, Emily Mortimer, and John Gallagher, Jr.

“He’s very busy, but we have very high hopes that it would be able to come together, hopefully,” Munn said of Sorkin. Sorkin has not said anything publicly about wanting to bring the show back or any confirmation that Daniels or other actors are on board for such a revival.

This sort of report has often followed interviews with members of the cast of another former Sorkin TV series, The West Wing. A round of reports last month, including one in the Observer, said that Sorkin “loves” the idea of bringing back the White House show, although there’s been no announcement of such a deal. Daniels recently starred in a Sorkin-written Broadway adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird.

The Newsroom, while it had its vocal fans, was often criticized on various fronts throughout its brief run. Per GQ, it was argued that every character sounded like every other and that the show often looked at events of a year earlier with the benefit of perfect hindsight. The writing often betrayed Sorkin’s hobbyhorses, including distrust of the internet and casual sexism toward young woman characters, while the show didn’t seem to realize that its lead character, played by Daniels, was kind of a jerk.

In the time since The Newsroom went off the air, several Twitter fans have kept the series’ legacy alive with Twitter accounts based on the characters. One Will McAvoy fan account, @WillmcavoyACN, has over 112,000 followers on the social network.