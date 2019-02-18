Kailyn Lowry Get Candid About Her Family And Reveals If She Talks To Lauren In New ‘Teen Mom 2’ Trailer

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes and in a recently released trailer by the Teen Mom 2 official Twitter account, fans got a taste of what to expect from Kailyn Lowry’s story tonight.

In the new trailer, Kailyn is shown chatting with her friends at the hair salon. They ask her about her relationship with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin’s new girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. As fans have been watching this season, Kailyn has done her best to avoid Lauren at events where they are both at for Kailyn and Javi’s son Lincoln.

When asked about Lauren in the trailer, Kailyn responds, “I don’t talk to Lauren at practices, at functions. Now they’re pregnant and having the baby so I can’t really… like it is what it is. But I just don’t care to talk to her.”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn took to Twitter to speak out after an episode of Teen Mom 2 in which she avoided Lauren at one of Lincoln’s soccer games. She explained she didn’t have any “ill feelings” towards Lauren, but that she didn’t want their first official meeting to be on camera adding that she didn’t think that was “genuine.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were married for a few years and their relationship was shown on the hit MTV show. Their wedding was shown, along with them welcoming their son. Despite trying to make their relationship work, the couple couldn’t, and ended up splitting. Javi briefly dated another Teen Mom 2 cast member, Briana DeJesus, and their relationship was shown on last season’s show. That relationship also ended before he and Lauren got back together.

However, it won’t be all about drama on Kailyn’s segments tonight. She also got candid about family and meeting up with her sister in Texas. As fans who have followed Kail’s story know, she hasn’t had a great relationship with her mother and hasn’t known many of her other family members. She did meet up with some of her dad’s side of the family in Texas and has been trying to create a stronger relationship with her sister. She revealed that she visited her now-pregnant sister in Texas and offered to throw her a baby shower.

Kailyn opened up about it, saying, “This is my literal actual sister.”

“Like, I don’t have parents, I don’t have siblings that I grew up with besides her which I didn’t grow up with. So I just want to be close with her I don’t know I feel like I just want like a family so bad and I want my kids to be close with her kids.”

Kailyn said she is excited to be “Aunt Kail” and to have her kids know their cousins. She revealed that her youngest son, Lux, and her sister’s child will only be two years apart.

Fans can catch more of Kailyn and her story Monday night on MTV.