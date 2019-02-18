Oscars Swag Bag Include Cannabis Chocolate And Other Surprising Goodies

One of the perks of being an Academy Award nominee, besides all the positive press, is the chance to indulge in one of the upsides of the job. This would be all the luxuries that are in the Oscars “swag bags,” a high-end collection of items that are rumored to be upwards of six figures.

But one item in particular, according to CNBC, could help calm your nerves ahead of the biggest night in Hollywood.

The site reported that this year, Oscar nominees will find included in their goodies an assortment of cannabis-infused products, including chocolates. The candy, which is infused with 10 milligrams tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is produced by Coda Signature, reported CNBC.

If Best Actor nominees Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Rami Malek, and Viggo Mortensen, as well as Best Actress nominees Glenn Close, Yalitza Aparicio, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Melissa McCarthy, choose not to enjoy the chocolates, there is also a facial moisturizer from High Beauty included in the goody bag, which includes cannabis sativa seed extract, “but not THC,” reported CNBC.

CNBC reported that the bags are sent to all 25 Academy Award nominees in the acting and directing categories by the marketing company Distinctive Assets.

The news site noted that there are other gifts included as well in the bag, some of which include a Mister Poop emoji toilet plunger, a week at the Golden Door spa in California (worth around $10,000), a vacation at high-end Greek resort Avaton Luxury Villas, an Amazon cruise, Jarritos soda, Closys dental products, Optimum Nutrition pretzel bars, and It’s a 10 Haircare hair dryers.

The show, which will air without a host after original Oscars 2019 host Kevin Hart stepped down from the big evening due to the resurfacing of a homophobic tweet he posted years ago, recently announced a new batch of A-list presenters that will take the stage.

The official Oscars site reported that the newest presenters will include Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, and Sarah Paulson.

The aforementioned celebrities will join previously announced presenters Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

The 91st Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 24 live on the ABC Television Network, and will be broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories.