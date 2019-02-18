These Presidents Day Sales On Clothing & Shoes Will Have You Looking Great

It’s Presidents Day, and as the United States celebrates George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, many major retailers are ratcheting up great deals and huge discounts in order to entice you into opening up your wallet. And, from baby clothes to orthopedic shoes, these stores have drastically slashed their everyday prices on their merchandise. You’ll want to hurry, though, because many of these sales end today.

So, without further ado, here’s a list of Presidents Day sales on clothing and shoes that will have you looking great.

In the spirit of Presidents Day, Deal News provided details to some of today’s best sales, and they also revealed greater savings through some of the stores’ coupon codes.

Carter’s: The children’s apparel store is offering free shipping, and you can take 50 percent to 70 percent off the baby clothes sitewide for their Presidents Day Sale. Additionally, you can save an extra 25 percent off orders of $40 and up using the coupon code “PRESDAY”.

ShoeMall: ShoeMall offers a vast array of shoes, clothes, and accessories for the entire family. They are offering 30 percent off $30-plus spent on merchandise during their sitewide sale, and that even includes sale items. Use the coupon code “30PRES30” during checkout. Brand exclusion may apply.

Eddie Bauer: It’s all about Washington and Lincoln during Presidents Day, and interestingly enough, clothing retailer Eddie Bauer’s HQ is located in Bellevue, Washington. Eddie Bauer is knocking off 40 percent off sitewide during today’s sale, no coupon required.

Jos. A. Bank: Men’s clothing outlet Jos. A. Bank is well-known for its often discounted men’s suits. Their sale today is no different, and they are offering a whopping 60 percent discount on 5,000 of their items.

Levi’s: Levi’s particular style of denim jeans is known worldwide, and fans of their clothing can save 30 percent off sitewide as part of their Presidents Day deals. That includes sale items too. At checkout, simply use the coupon code “WHYWAIT.”

Akamakis / Shutterstocl

Fox 8 provided consumers with a helpful shopping guide to discounts and deals on Presidents Day.