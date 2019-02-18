‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder’s Boyfriend Beau Clark Mentions Her Exes In Valentine’s Day Twitter Post

How did she respond?

Stassi Schroeder’s boyfriend, Beau Clark, is thankful for all the exes that have come before him.

In honor of the Valentine’s Day holiday last week, Clark shared a post on Twitter with his strange shoutout and tagged his Vanderpump Rules girlfriend.

“Shout out to all @stassi exes for messing up! #HappyValentines to ME,” he posted to Twitter.

“True dat,” she replied on February 15.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Schroeder and Clark began dating just over a year ago after being set up by mutual friend Kristen Doute, who once starred alongside Clark in a movie, and went public with their romance during a murder-themed Valentine’s Day celebration in 2018.

As for the exes mentioned by Clark, he could have been referring to her two most recent ex-boyfriends, Jax Taylor, who the couple stars alongside on Vanderpump Rules, and Patrick Meagher, who dated Schroeder on and off for four years up until August 2017.

While Meagher has been long gone since their breakup, Taylor is very prevalent in the lives of Schroeder and Clark and from the looks of what fans have seen on social media and on the Bravo TV show, they get along quite well and are even close friends.

Just days ago, Schroeder and Clark accompanied Taylor and his fiancée Brittany Cartwright to Disneyland with their co-stars, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

During an interview on the Daily Dish podcast, in April of last year, Schroeder opened up about her past relationship with Meagher and the brief stint in which he appeared on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“I would remember my relationship very differently,” Schroeder admitted. “When you’re so deep in something — and you know, we were together on and off for four years, it’s a really long time — I couldn’t see it for what it was. Watching back is crazy. Lisa [Vanderpump] always tells us this: one of the great things about reality TV is it’s like a mirror.”

Schroeder also weighed in on the moment in which Meagher told Schroeder’s friends, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, that he would be okay with her sleeping with other men, as long as their relationships weren’t emotional.

“Uh, wish he told me that to my face; I would have been hooking up with dudes for four years!” she joked.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.