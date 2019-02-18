Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Visit Disneyland With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Share Photos On Instagram

See photos taken during the exciting outing.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright visited Disneyland with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars at the end of last week.

Amid the seventh season of the show, the couple, who is set to wed in Kentucky this summer, shared tons of photos and videos on their Instagram pages and in their Instagram Stories for their fans and followers to see.

In the photos, Taylor and Cartwright posed with fellow Vanderpump Rules couples Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, and Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, as the group was decked out in Disney-themed hats and attire.

As fans may have noticed, Cartwright celebrated her 30th birthday in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with Taylor earlier this month and during their trip, Taylor made a point to tell his online audience that the trip would be one of their final trips as fiances.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged last June just one year after their relationship was rocked by a shocking cheating scandal surrounding Taylor’s relationship with another member of the SUR Restaurant staff.

While 2017 was filled with heartache for Taylor and Cartwright, 2018 saw their engagement and in the months since, the couple appears to be doing well as they continue to attend couples counseling ahead of their impending wedding date.

Taylor and Cartwright’s pre-wedding festivities began last year and have been featured on a number of episodes of Vanderpump Rules thus far. However, when it comes to their highly anticipated engagement party, which was teased in the Season 7 trailer, fans are going to have to wait a few more weeks to see the event take place.

Although Lisa Vanderpump was enlisted to officiate the wedding of Maloney and Schwartz, the couple confirmed months ago during an interview with Entertainment Tonight that someone from Cartwright’s church would be officiating their upcoming wedding.

“We love Lisa, so it’s not like we would be like, ‘No, wouldn’t want that!’… It’s very important to my family that we have somebody from the church,” Cartwright explained.

“I’m gonna ask somebody that I went to church with when I was a little girl,” Cartwright said of picking their officiant. “He’s known me my whole life, and he’s a great speaker. Just so down to earth, so cool.”

No word yet on Taylor and Cartwright’s official wedding date.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.