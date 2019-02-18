Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Serious Skin In Barely-There Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio is revealing her bikini body in a tiny strapless two-piece with her sister.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off some serious skin in a new snap posted to her Instagram account. The star recently posted a photo of herself running along a large sand dune with her younger sister, Aline Ambrosio Deboni, and Gisele Coria who were also showing off their incredible bikini bodies.

In the black-and-white snap uploaded to her account, Alessandra could be seen in the middle as she held hands with Aline and linked arms with Gisele while all three showed off their swimwear together.

The former Victoria’s Secret model – who walked her final runway show for the brand in 2017 – was leaving little to the imagination as she rocked her seriously skimpy strapless bikini and tiny string bottoms that appeared to be high-waisted to reveal her long, toned legs.

The trio all laughed together as they ran along the sand together, while Alessandra revealed in the caption that they were most definitely ready for the weekend.

Ambrosio also tagged photographer Stewart Shining and the swimwear brand GAL Floripa in the caption, the latter of which shared another stunning photo of the ladies posing together in the sand last week.

Sticking with the black and white theme, Gal Floripa’s Instagram upload showed the trio smiling together as they sat in the sand.

Alessandra shared the same photo on her own Instagram account, revealing that she was celebrating Galentine’s Day with her girls one day before Valentine’s Day on February 14.

“Girls with dreams become women with vision. It is important for women to stand together and create a support system that empowers us to be [the] best versions of ourselves,” she shared in the caption of the photo. “I know that my gals have done that for me.”

But that wasn’t the only glimpse at her bikini body that Ambrosio gave her 9.8 million followers recently.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

The star also posted stunning photos to her Instagram account of herself and boyfriend Nicolo Oddi as they hit the beach together.

On February 14, Alessandra celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sweet snap that showed her cuddling up to her man as they sat together on the sand. The stunning model was rocking a blue two-piece bikini while she planted a kiss on her boyfriend’s cheek.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ambrosio shared a similar snap with her man just last week while rocking a skimpy red bikini.

As for how the model stays in the amazing shape she showed off on her page, she previously told Byrdie that she likes to stay active to keep feet after admitting that until she was 24-years-old she never worked out at all.

“Now, I try to work out through the year. I go for hikes; I’m playing volleyball on the beach constantly,” Alessandra said of her workouts, revealing that she also works out using the Tracy Anderson method because she’s not a big fan of cardio.

“It’s amazing; she does this dance cardio thing that’s incredible. I hate doing cardio, so for me, that’s the only way,” Ambrosio then told the site. “It puts me back to when I was 19, dancing again, sweating. It’s fun and at the same time you’re getting in shape.”