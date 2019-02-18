Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend In A Very Bravo Way

Find out what they did.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were apart on Valentine’s Day due to Kent’s work commitments in Puerto Rico but over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star reunited with her movie producer boyfriend.

After Kent filmed scenes for her upcoming movie, the reality star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, the first of which was a birthday tribute to her co-star and friend Kristen Doute and the second of which featured her and Emmett in bed with one another as they watched The Real Housewives of New York City.

“Best Valentine’s Day weekend ever,” Kent wrote in the caption of her post.

Although it wasn’t clear whether Kent’s videos were taken from Los Angeles or from Puerto Rico, Emmett was seen lying on his back with a remote on his chest.

In addition to Kent’s video on her Instagram Stories, Emmett also shared a post on his page that featured Kent on her phone in bed. Meanwhile, he also posted a video later that night in which he and Kent appeared to be enjoying a romantic dinner out on the town.

“Baby,” he wrote in the caption of a photo he later shared of Kent sitting in a dark blue top.

Below is the throwback photo Kent shared on Valentine’s Day of herself and Emmett in New York City.

Kent and Emmett aren’t featured alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules but they have been quite open with their relationship on social media over the past year, especially since they became engaged in September of last year.

As for Kent and Emmett’s marriage plans, the couple does not yet appear to have a date set in stone. That said, Kent did recently say that she and her fiancé were planning to tie the knot at some point next year.

“I have not even started. I’m just enjoying being a fiancée. I have no plans to start I think for a while. We’re thinking about 2020 for the time we’ll get it moving,” she revealed to Hollywood Life in November of last year.

“My cast is super supportive of it,” Kent continued of her future marriage to Emmett. “[Randall] is really good friends with a lot of my cast. We travel together and we go to dinners.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.