Victoria Beckham Joins the Spice Gurrls For One Night

For one night only, Victoria Beckham joined hands with Mel B, Mel C, Gerri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton.

Whilst a Spice Girls reunion is out of the picture, the British pop star-turned-fashion designer plunged herself into a lively singalong on Sunday eve at the Mark’s Club, London. The occasion? An old friend and close confidante, Derek Blasberg came up with the idea of booking a Spice Girls tribute act to celebrate Victoria’s latest career achievements and to amp up the mood at her post-fashion week soiree. Inviting Spice Gurrls, a drag queen quartet to play during a modest and tasteful gathering might appear to be a bold concept at first sight. However, Blasberg’s choice turned out to be a blast.

As Bustlereports, Victoria arrived at the event after the launch of her Autumn/Winter 2019 collection, which took place at the Tate Britain Gallery on Sunday morning. Dressed in what became her trademark in the course of the past few years, the designer wore a slick, perfectly tailored suit with a loosely buttoned, off-white silk shirt that was adorned with an 80s-inspired, grey pattern. To complete the detail-oriented, minimalistic look, she pulled her auburn tresses into a tight ponytail and kept makeup to the basics. The face of immaculateness, you would think – that is, until you watched the footage of her jumping right into the middle of the frenzied crowd for some Spice Girls greatest hits sing- and dance-along.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuA_s7TCCJ4/

Blasberg’s masterplan worked out gingerly. The illustrious crowd gathered at Mark’s Club – which included Alexa Chung, Luke Evans, Jodie Harsh, Olivia Palermo and Laura Bailey and the like – loved the show and joined in on the fun in no time. As an article by The Daily Mail reveals, the dance floor was packed to the full, with a plethora of celebrities and socialites shim-shimmying alongside the drag queens who dressed just like the members of the Spice Girls would back in the noughts. In fact, the queens made the most of the original Spice Girls attires: Gerri Halliwell arrived with face covered in Union Jack colored paint, whilst Baby Spice was donning a magenta colored number. At one point of the night, Victoria found herself facing her own doppelgänger – a Posh Spice wearing little but a black body con dress, showcasing their vast collection of bright and colorful tattoos. Well, not everything was the same, but the tribute band did exceed all expectations by far.