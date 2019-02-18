Here’s Why Jennifer Lopez May Never Marry Alex Rodriguez

JLo's opening up about why she might never get married to boyfriend A-Rod.

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who are hoping to see them get married soon may not be so excited to hear what the star said about potentially walking down the aisle with the athlete in a new interview. Per a report from Bang Showbiz, JLo recently admitted that she actually feels as though she “doesn’t need” to get married again during a candid interview and views her children as her “first responsibility” over other relationships.

When asked about a possible fourth wedding potentially being in her future, the star admitted that she and Alex are both moving at their own speed when it comes to their relationship, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a walk down the aisle will be coming anytime soon.

Shortly after the loved-up couple celebrated their second anniversary together earlier this month, Lopez said, “We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment.

“We have to do things at our own pace.”

Jennifer – whom the Inquisitr reported shared a bedroom photo with her boyfriend for Valentine’s Day – also admitted that she and Alex have a lot of great things going on in their lives right now.

“Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years,” she said.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Jennifer then reflected on her past marriages and how they taught her that being in such a committed relationship isn’t always easy.

The singer and actress first wed Ojani Noa in 1997 in a marriage that lasted only until 1998. She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001, but they divorced in 2003. In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony and the couple welcomed twins together in 2008 but were officially divorced a decade later in 2014.

“I think I’ve understood that marriage takes a lot more than just falling in love and sharing a home together,” JLo explained of her past relationships in the interview, revealing that her children are her main priority now over any future marriages.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“In my case, my first responsibility is my children and making sure as a mother that I’m creating the best possible home for them,” Jennifer said, adding that she needs a partner who “not only understands you but understands children and is willing to love them as much as you do.”

And it seems as though she’s found that with Alex, who has two children of his own with former wife Cynthia Scurtis. As the Inquisitr has previously reported, both often share photos and videos of their blended family spending quality time together on their social media accounts.

But just because a fourth marriage may never be on the cards for JLo with A-Rod, she did add that she’s still “hopeful of being able to spend the rest of my life with someone and being committed in that way to each other.”

As Inquisitr reported just last week, engagement rumors have been swirling around the couple pretty much ever since they were first spotted together in February 2017.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the talk show host even teased Lopez about getting married again by gifting her a large clock with a picture of her and Rodriguez kissing printed on it. DeGeneres joked that it was a proposal clock to remind A-Rod that he needs to hurry up and propose, to which Jennifer jokingly said that she’d gift it to him for Valentine’s Day.