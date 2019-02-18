‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Bill Makes Wyatt An Incredible Offer

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 19 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is in a particularly magnanimous mood. As he told Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) recently, he wants his family back and it appears as if he is willing to pay any price to make it happen. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) begin to panic as they realize that their secret is no longer safe.

Dollar Bill Makes Wyatt Spencer An Incredible Offer

After alienating his sons for most of last year, Bill realized that he needed to make a change. He has steadily worked on self-improvement in an effort to regain his family’s trust.

On Friday’s episode of B&B, he told Justin that he does not like the fact that both Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) are working for Forrester Creations. Justin advised Bill not to offer his sons their jobs back out of the blue.

The latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, tease that Bill decided to disregard his henchman’s warning. He will make Wyatt an offer that’s hard to refuse. However, it appears that even though Wyatt could have everything he could ever dream of, he asks Bill for some time to consider the offer.

During the week of February 18, Wyatt will tell Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) that his dad wants him back at Spencer Publications. He will also tell his girlfriend that he will accept the offer provided that his dad gives Sally her business back, as detailed by the Inquisitr.

Reese & Flo Panic On Bold and the Beautiful

Reese and Flo will begin to panic when they realize that their days are numbered. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) knows about the baby switch and she is determined to do right by Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

She warned her father that he needs to tell Hope that her daughter is still alive and that she was adopted by Steffy. Zoe has witnessed Hope’s grief and wants no part of her heartache. She wants her father and Flo to come clean to the stepsisters so that their lives can move on.

But Reese and Flo know that they will serve some serious jail time if anyone ever found out about their crimes. They will try to prevent Zoe from going to Steffy and telling her the truth about her newly adopted daughter Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville).

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.