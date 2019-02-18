‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel, 48, Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Swinging

Bethenny had a her bikini body on full display in Florida.

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her amazing body at 48-years-old during a recent vacation. As reported by Daily Mail, the Real Housewives of New York City star proved that she’s certainly not afraid to show some skin as she shared a video of herself enjoying some downtime while sitting in a swinging pod in a very tropical location.

Enjoying the sun in Boca Raton, Florida, Bethenny could be seen blowing a kiss to the camera while flaunting her toned bikini body for the world.

The clip showed her rocking a multi-colored striped bikini while she also opted to keep her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of stylish sunglasses with reflective frames. The RHONY star was rocking a light fedora and let her brunette hair flow down as she swung back and forth.

Frankel then joked about having a fun time sitting on the swinging contraption as she posted the video swishing backward and forward to her account with the hashtag “#swinger.”

Daily Mail reported that Bethenny also gave fans a peek at her bikini body on Instagram Stories as she spoke to her almost 2 million followers on the social media site whilst walking around the Floridian vacation resort in a cover-up.

But that wasn’t the only peek at her vacation the reality star gave fans.

A photo of herself posted to her Instagram account on February 17 showed her rocking another cover-up, this time an off-the-shoulder white number, which flashed just a little skin.

In the caption, she surely made her followers in not so sunny climates a little jealous as she snapped the selfie alongside the palm trees and teased that she was enjoying 80-degree weather in the Sunshine State.

Bethenny’s no stranger to giving fans a look at her bikini body on social media, though.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, she also flashed some skin in a two-piece back in January as she shared a photo of herself in a pink floral bikini during another vacation.

Before that, the Inquisitr shared that Bethenny revealed her impressive bikini body once again as she rung in the New Year in her swimwear under a completely sheer dress. Posing in front of a body of water, the reality star left very little to the imagination in her skimpy two-piece.

Frankel has been pretty open about body confidence in the past after admitting that she’s naturally thin and doesn’t like to follow diets.

“I knew what diets were before any kid ever should,” the star said per Bravo’s the Daily Dish, admitting that seeing diets as a child “gave me an education in how ridiculous it all was and how absurd it all is and how the word ‘diet’ has the word ‘die’ in it. It’s a multi-billion dollar business because diets do not work.”

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

She also shared that a number of her family members had a complicated relationship with diets and body image when she was growing up.

“It was always a diet and there were laxatives around,” Frankel said. “And there was just obsessiveness. But excessive eating and food was a big, huge part of it.”

She also gave fans an insight into how she got the amazing body she’s been showing off in a bikini over the past few weeks, revealing that she too eats unhealthy things but just in moderation.

“I don’t promote people going and eating fat-free foods,” Bethenny admitted. “I promote them eating a smaller amount of a quality food, of a full-calorie food. I eat pizza, I eat French fries, I just don’t binge.”