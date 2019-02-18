Do Fedex & UPS Deliver On Presidents Day?

Today is Presidents Day, and United States Postal Service (USPS) offices are closed in observance of the holiday. The government agency won’t be delivering any packages or mail to homes or business, either, so you’ll want to plan accordingly. So, what is one to do if they just have to mail a parcel or letter, or how is service affected if you have packages coming via FedEx or UPS?

FedEx provides a detailed holiday schedule for 2019 and by checking it, you’ll notice that offices are open for normal business and that they are offering normal domestic ground and home delivery services. Special service levels such as Smart Post and Express are available with modified services. Also available are Freight, Office, Custom Critical, and Trade Networks.

FedEx lists the disclaimer, “deliveries may be delayed due to USPS observation of holiday,” according to the online news outlet Heavy. That can also mean rates can fluctuate, so if you are used to post office rates, you may want to use FedEx’s online rate calculator or have the shipper tell you the price to ship your goods before they process your payment.

Likewise, you can find your local FedEx and UPS stores and shipping location with their online locator tools. The tool will inform you about office hours, if they are open today (most are), and if they have ground or express services. Prices vary between the stores and the shipping locations, with shipping locations usually offering less expensive shipping options.

On the other hand, UPS’s detailed holiday operations schedule indicates that the supply chain management company will be open for Presidents Day. The schedule indicates that it’s business as usual for their domestic ground, air, and international deliveries. In addition, UPS store locations are operating with normal business hours. Freight and forwarding services are also available, along with Express Critical services.

Also important to note is that DHL is open, and the company that is better known internationally offers similar services on Presidents Day as FedEx and UPS. You can look up online one of their service points here.

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

If you are expecting a package from online retailers or e-commerce sites such as Amazon that is arriving via FedEx or UPS services, it won’t arrive Presidents Day, either. Shipping holidays for their distribution centers are equivalent to USPS federal holidays, and Presidents Day falls under this.

The U.S. celebrates Presidents Day the third Monday in February in observance of President George Washington’s birthday. The federal holiday is celebrated across the nation, and it honors both George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday is also in February. Presidents Day also provides a three-day weekend for many workers, and businesses use the opportunity to lure shoppers with holiday sales and deals.