‘Sister Wives’ Stars Adding Another Wife To Family, Share Stunning Engagement News

The stars of TLC’s Sister Wives are adding another wife to their growing family and have released this stunning announcement regarding their big engagement news.

After two years together, Kody and Meri Brown’s daughter Mariah is engaged to girlfriend Audrey Kriss. Mariah popped the question during the Women’s March on January 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C., just after the couple’s dating anniversary.

“We were in the middle of where everyone was marching we moved off to the side, and I was trying to get the ring out of my pocket, where it was stuck,” said Brown in a clip posted to TLC Me.

“I just got down on one knee and said some sweet things that neither of us can really remember because we were so caught up in the moment…Audrey was really sweet and started crying and I was crying and then I put the ring on her, got up and gave her a kiss and someone around us goes ‘did she say yes?’ and she totally hadn’t yet! Then she goes ‘I do! I do!’ and then realized that was the wrong thing to say and then said ‘Yes!'” explained Brown.

For fans of Sister Wives, the relationship of Brown and Kriss has been a pivotal turning point for the family, who are polygamists that practice Apostolic United Brethren, an offshoot of the FDLS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) that allows their followers to practice polygamy, reported In Touch Weekly.

Kody Brown was legally married to Mariah Brown’s mother Meri before divorcing her to marry sister wife Robyn. This was in order to legally adopt the children from her prior marriage. Kody Brown is also married to Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. Together, the clan has 18 children in total.

Mariah Brown came out as gay to her parents in an episode that aired in January 2017. Us Weekly reported that at the time, the family was shocked by the news, but soon realized that it was more about their daughter “finding her true self” than her sexual orientation.

TLC Me reported that the couple is not yet moving forward with planning their nuptials as Brown is still in school. She is working toward her Master’s Degree in Social Work and Social Justice at Loyola University, Chicago.

The site posted Brown’s parents Meri and Kody wishing the couple well in this video.

The family is in the midst of a huge transition once again this season. After years of calling Las Vegas, Nevada, home after fleeing Utah due to the potential of facing arrest for practicing polygamy, the family moved once again in a rushed scene reminiscent of their last move to Flagstaff, Arizona. This huge change caused friction within the clan, who had settled into their lives in Nevada and were not up for another big change designed by Kody Brown.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.