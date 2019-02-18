Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Reese Silences Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, February 18, reveal that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) worked too hard on his $250,000 plot to let Zoe (Kiara Barnes) ruin it now. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Spencer spread the word that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) has left town.

Reese Buckingham Attempts To Silence His Daughter

Reese Buckingham left Los Angeles after paying his gambling debt. But when Zoe summons him, he needs to return to town. Zoe knows all the dirty details of his evil crimes and she wants no part of the baby switch. Per Inquisitr, she tells her father that he needs to tell Hope the truth. Zoe threatened Reese by telling him that he needs to confess, or she would tell Hope that Phoebe is actually her daughter.

Of course, Reese does not want to confess. Not only does he risk facing serious jail time, but Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will also be an accessory to his crime. Reese will once again appeal to his daughter to keep quiet about the baby switch.

He will try to convince Zoe that by opening her mouth about what she knows, he and Flo will go to prison. Zoe did not buy the fact that he was trying to protect her from thugs. However, he may try to tell her that he felt as if he had no other choice. She was being followed and he genuinely felt as if her life was at stake. Reese will desperately try to silence his daughter, per Highlight Hollywood.

Katie Tells All On Bold And The Beautiful

Katie will finally tell her sisters that her husband left her. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will tell Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Thorne filed annulment papers and left town. The two sisters will be shocked that Thorne quit his marriage after professing to be a dedicated family man.

Katie already told Wyatt the news, and he will relay it to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He may even tell Bill that Thorne did not expect him to step up and be a father to Will (Finnegan George). Thorne was counting on Bill remaining a deadbeat dad so that he could be the only father figure in the boy’s life. Bill may be surprised that Thorne has exited his marriage, but this may be the chance he has been waiting for to prove his dedication to his family.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.