Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Reveals How She’s Doing 3 Weeks After Baby

Mike's getting candid about his and Carrie's life at home, including their sleepless nights with their newborn.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is getting candid about how the couple are doing as parents to two boys just under three weeks after welcoming baby Jacob into the world. The athlete opened up about life at home with his family while speaking during a new interview for Preds Official Podcast, where she spoke about his wife, their newborn, and their 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Speaking of how Carrie’s doing in the interview – which happened around two and a half weeks after the country music superstar gave birth to their second child – Mike admitted that he has a “whole new appreciation” for his wife, who he said is “doing good” after the birth.

“No one works as hard [as her],” Mike said of his wife, who he’ll celebrate his ninth wedding anniversary with in July. “Seeing the mothers, seeing what they do at home, gives you a whole new appreciation for your wife,” he continued of seeing Carrie as a mom of two.

“[Carrie’s] feeding [Jacob] and doing her thing and she won’t ask for any help. She wants to do everything on her own, and I’m like ‘It’s okay to ask for help!'” Fisher added, noting that his wife always tells him that it’s “her job” to take care of them. “She’s a champ.”

He also revealed that he and Underwood don’t know just yet who baby Jacob looks more like, but said that he believes the little boy has the same coloring as both of their families. “He does have a little bit lighter hair, a little bit reddish,” Fisher teased.

He also shared that Isaiah – who will turn 4-years-old on February 27 – looks more like him than Carrie while joking that they’re having some “sleepless nights” with the newborn.

Fisher also spoke about how he’s hoping little Isaiah will start to follow in his footsteps. The athlete revealed that he’s been taking the little guy out on the ice a lot since he officially retired from the big game for the second time last year.

“I’ve taken him skating a little bit and he seems to enjoy it,” Mike shared, adding that the little guy also enjoys the outdoors. “He’s a lot of fun,” he added, noting that Isaiah actually talks more than both he and Carrie combined.

“He likes to fish and I’m hoping he’s going to be a hunter,” the former Nashville Predators player also said of his and Carrie’s eldest son, joking that the “Love Wins” singer, who’s a vegan, is “definitely not” hoping that he’ll be a hunter when he’s older.

As the Inquisitr reported, Underwood and Fisher welcomed baby Jacob into the world on January 21. Shortly after the birth, the retired athlete referred to their newborn as being a “miracle baby” after touching on their struggle to have him in an emotional message posted to social media, which sadly saw them go through three miscarriages.

The couple most recently invited fans in on their Valentine’s Day celebrations. The Inquisitr shared that Underwood cuddled up to her husband for a very sweet selfie on February 14.