Kim Kardashian Leaves Little To The Imagination In Outrageously Skimpy Gown At Hollywood Beauty Awards

Kim Kardashian is known for her racy outfits, but this time the reality TV star really outdid herself.

On Sunday night, Kim turned heads as soon as she arrived at the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards while quite literally busting out of a super risque 1998 Thierry Mugler vintage gown. The 38-year-old rocked the red carpet in the skimpy dress, which not only looked like it could result in a wardrobe malfunction at any second, it also appeared to be extremely uncomfortable. The black number featured restrictive cut-outs all through the cleavage area, with the slim stretches of fabric leaving little to the imagination as they covered not much more than her nipples. The figure-hugging dress also had a huge leg slit, which allowed her to show off her curves and toned legs.

Kim paired the striking gown with some vertiginous perspex heels, which, as reported by the Daily Mail, are thought to be one of Kanye West’s latest Yeezy designs. She also wore some cuff-like pieces on her wrists that matched the same design of her dress and were also originally spotted on the catwalk back in 1998 when the risque gown made its first appearance. Other than that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for zero jewelry in an attempt to let her gown fully shine. Her long raven locks were pulled back into a tight bun.

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist and Kim’s frequent collaborator Chris Appleton, who also served as her date for the night. Her simple yet stunning makeup consisted of a perfect cat-eye liner and some mascara, along with a nude lipstick shade and plenty of highlighter to help contour her cheekbones. Iconic makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also often works with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, was behind her look.

As she made her way to the event with Chris, Kim posted lots of videos on her Instagram stories where she talked about her look and the fact that her hairstylist was nominated for the Lori McCoy-Bell Hairstyling Award.

“Don’t we look like we are going to prom?” she jokingly asked, as her “date” rocked a classic black suit and bow tie number, while his own platinum gray hair looked impeccable.

Kim also praised Mary’s makeup job and revealed that she had been trying to slip into her 1998 vintage gown for a while now. At the end, she promised more fashion moments in 2019.