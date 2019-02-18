‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Swimsuit On Instagram

Robin Holzken is one of the biggest upcoming names in the fashion industry right now, so it’s no wonder that she has been modeling for some pretty famous brands lately.

The Dutch beauty took to Instagram to reveal some more looks from the recent Kith x Versace collaboration, which she deservedly was a part of. Robin got to wear several glamorous looks, including one exquisite swimsuit from the new line, which featured the Versace logo and colors with the word “Kith” written all across the stomach area. Robin showed off her curves in the skimpy beachwear number, which she covered up with an equally extravagant black and gold kimono robe. Her long brown tresses were fully swept back in a wet look while her blue eyes drew even further attention due to her dark eye makeup. The sultry look was completed with some gold hoop earrings and a gold ring.

The Sports Illustrated model also rocked warmer outfits from the much-anticipated collaboration between streetwear retailer Kith and high-end fashion powerhouse Versace. In one of the photos, Robin is seen wearing a burgundy velvet tracksuit, topped off with what is already one of the most popular items of the whole line – the printed puffer jacket. And for yet another look, she posed in a black bodysuit paired with a matching long, printed puffer jacket, which, according to the website, sells for the whopping price of $4,495.

As previously revealed, the brunette bombshell wasn’t the only famous model posing for the Kith x Versace campaign. Bella Hadid and Lucky Blue Smith were also picked to be the faces of the collection, which was announced last September during the Kith Park catwalk show, according to the New York Post. Bella has even been teasing her followers with photos from the glamorous photo shoot since earlier this month, and fans of the brand can now shop all the items at all Kith shops and on Kith.com.

But despite being so busy with New York Fashion Week, Robin still found the time to daydream about her most recent trip to Kenya, where she was shooting for the highly anticipated 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Posting a makeup-free selfie of herself basking in the sun during her work-related trip to the African country, she wrote in the caption, “#TB – missing this weather and the beach.” The model had previously gushed about Kenya, saying that it “was just insanely beautiful.”

“This trip was beyond incredible I don’t even know how to put it into words.. I am feeling so blessed and even more to have shared with such amazing people,” she added.