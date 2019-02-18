Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Blue Bikini While Surfing

Julianne's revealing her impressive bikini body during a trip to the beach.

Julianne Hough is showing off her amazing body – and her surfing skills – while enjoying some downtime in Hawaii. In new photos posted to her official Instagram account just days after it was announced that she’ll be joining the judging panel on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent, Hough could be seen getting wet in the ocean as she lay on a surfboard.

One new vacation snap uploaded on February 17 showed the former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer-turned-judge smiling from ear to ear after seemingly riding a wave as she lay on her front. The 30-year-old flashed just a little skin as she splashed around in the water, giving fans a glimpse at her fun blue bikini.

Proving that she’s always keeping it stylish even in the ocean, Julianne’s two-piece bikini even matched her board as she gave fans a look at her skills in the water.

The star also shared a photo of her shirtless husband Brooks Laich getting in a little surf practice as he hopped on a surfboard during the fun and sunny day at the beach. The upload also included a group shot, which featured the couple having fun with a number of friends including actor Jason Glover and The Bucket List Family bloggers Jess and Garrett Gee.

Brooks also shared a fun group photo on his own Instagram account as he hit the waves with his wife and their friends.

Alongside the snap, which also showed a bikini-clad Julianne having fun in the water, the professional ice hockey player tagged their location as being Wailea, Hawaii. He told his followers that he’d enjoyed an “epic” day with the group.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Hough has flashed her bright swimwear and her amazing dancer’s body during their fun trip to the tropical location.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star was also flashing her toned legs in a skimpy red swimsuit last week as she posed on the sand.

But while she’s now proudly showing some skin and displaying her inspiring body confidence, Julianne’s admitted in the past that she hasn’t always felt that way about her body and sometimes still suffers from insecurities.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Speaking to Redbook in 2017, she shared one of her biggest secrets to being confident after revealing that she was told while filming a movie – of which she didn’t explicitly name – that she was “fat” despite her admitting that she was “the skinniest I’d ever been” at the time.

“Now, when I’m self-conscious, I’ll do something completely crazy or goofy to get out of my own head,” Hough told the site during an interview, revealing that she’ll do “something fun that reminds me of the freedom I felt as a kid before all that happened.”