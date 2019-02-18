Camille Kostek Shows Off Insane Body In Sports Bra And Leggings For New Reebok Shoot

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend joins the Reebok family.

Camille Kostek has made a name for herself in the modelling industry, and her latest campaign shows women of all sizes how it is possible for them to feel comfortable and confident while working out.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader joined forces with Reebok to promote their new PureMove Bra, and the results of that photo shoot were epic. Camille shared some of the photos on her Instagram stories, where she’s seen flaunting her world-famous curves in a white sports bra and black leggings combo, which she paired with matching white running shoes. She had her blonde hair up in messy ponytail and opted for a makeup-free look while she paraded her incredible dancer’s body and ran around set, proving why her #NeverNotDancing hashtag has become so popular.

In the photos, the 26-year-old is mainly seen jumping around and putting her best cheerleader skills to work, resulting in some gorgeous photos. And in the interview, she revealed that she can’t help but be energetic, and that she feels like dancing is often an “icebreaker” in many social situations.

“Whether there’s music, there’s not music, it’s an appropriate time to dance or not, I’m dancing. I like to bring energy into rooms and make dance an icebreaker.”

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend also said that dance is a “passion” for her, and that as she grew older, she realized the aspect of dancing that she enjoyed the most was how powerful it made her feel. While dancing professionally also means working out constantly, Camille says that she craves movement and doesn’t see fitness as a chore but as a necessity. The Sports Illustrated model also opened up about her transition from cheerleading to modelling, and how she dealt with the criticism regarding her body type.

“I’ve consistently been told that I need to lose weight, and then maybe I could come back and be considered,” she said.

“It was really frustrating. I knew that if I was going to be a model, that it was going to be in the body type that I am. As an athlete, as a woman with hips and thighs and curves, that was me. Even at the times that I’ve pushed myself to exhausting limits to get myself at my lightest weight, I did not feel comfortable in that skin.”

She added that self-confidence needs to be found within people, and it shouldn’t depend on anyone’s opinions but their own. Camille uses her sparkly personality to fight beauty standards in the fashion industry on a daily basis – and she has fun while doing so.