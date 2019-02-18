‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Due Date, Says ‘It’s Getting So Close’

Teen Mom OG fans are anxiously waiting for Catelynn Lowell to give birth and on Sunday night she revealed how much longer until her due date.

Catelynn posted a photo to Instagram that revealed her due date being March 6. It also showed that, at the time she posted the photo, she had two weeks and three days until her due date arrived. With the photo she included a caption that read, “It’s getting so close guys!!!!! my birthday is the 12th soo yesss Pisces!!!!”

Of course, just because that is the expected due date it doesn’t mean that is when the baby will decide to make her appearance. Being this far along in her pregnancy, Catelynn could realistically go into labor at any time.

In fact, the reality show star got fans talking when she revealed she was having contractions last week. As previously reported by Inquisitr, she revealed that even though she was experiencing contractions, that weren’t ones that “took her breath away.” She posted the next day, though, that she still hadn’t had her baby.

Catelynn Lowell and Baltierra were introduced to fans on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. Their episode was different in that they were the only young couple whose episode showed adoption. Although it was a hard decision, both Catelynn and Tyler decided to place their daughter for adoption.

The couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. While the lasting impact of their decision to place their daughter for adoption was shown, the couple also went through many other things. Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter Novalee on New Years Day 2015. Their daughter recently turned four-years-old and Catelynn shared a post about unicorn cupcakes for her big day. Later in 2015, the couple tied-the-knot after being together for years.

On the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, fans watched as Catelynn and Tyler went through some marriage difficulties. The couple decided to take some time to focus on themselves, although they didn’t’ exactly separate. Rather the couple called it a period of “self-reflection.”

Speaking to US Weekly in December, Tyler explained, “It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy.”

The couple seem to have taken their time apart seriously and recently Catelynn shared a video of them out to dinner.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close. However, the series will reportedly be back for another season sometime in the future.