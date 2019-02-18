‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara & Jordan Battle Over Ben, Chad & Abby Reunite

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that there will be both love and drama in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) battle over Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

It looks like Jordan will push the envelope even further when she shows up in Ciara’s hospital room and attacks her own brother. In Jordan’s mind she’s trying to keep Ben from hurting anyone else, but in reality she’s gone completely off her rocker.

On Monday, fans will watch as Jordan and Ciara battle it out to save Ben’s life, as Jordan will continue to attempt to stop her brother at all costs.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will finally get back together. Fans have been waiting for weeks to see the couple reunite, and now is the time.

The pair finally realized that they can’t live without one another after going through a very traumatic experience. The couple recently had their baby daughter, Charlotte, kidnapped by Jordan, and once they got the little girl back there was no stopping the flood of emotions that they felt.

This week, fans will watch Chad and Abby make their love official yet again, and sadly pack up their children and leave Salem, possibly for good.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) get very upset with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). While Rafe and his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), have been going through their own issues, Ted has been moving in on Hope.

The lawyer even had the nerve to plant a kiss on Hope at the hospital shortly after she found out that her daughter, Ciara, was alive and well. Of course, Rafe was right around the corner, and had some serious questions about the nature of his wife’s relationship with Ted.

This week, fans will see Rafe warn Ted to stay away from Hope, and the two men could get into a fight over the police commissioner.

Meanwhile, another romantic drama could be brewing when Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) believes that her unfaithful fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) may have cheated on her yet again.

As Sarah begins to have more doubts about Rex, her friend and Rex’s brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will try to help.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.