If ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Asked Wife Mackenzie To Quit Drinking She ‘Wouldn’t Take Another Sip’

Although her husband Ryan Edwards is currently in jail, Mackenzie Edwards isn’t just sitting at home. Over the weekend, Mackenzie posted a photo to Instagram of herself enjoying a night out with a friend, but not everyone thought what she was doing was appropriate. The mother of two had to take to the social networking site to defend herself in the comments according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Some people slammed Mackenzie for drinking since her husband has had addiction issues to which Mackenzie fired back, “If Ryan asked me not to drink, I wouldn’t take another sip. I’m not really a drinker in the first place. I can count on one hand the number of drinks I’ve had in the past year…”

Others asked if she and Ryan had divorced amid his recent arrest, but Mackenzie assured her followers that they had not divorced. As previously reported by Inquisitr, a source revealed that Mackenzie had “no plans” to leave her husband.

Fans were introduced to Ryan Edwards when he appeared alongside his then girlfriend Maci Bookout on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. They found out they were expecting a baby together and although they tried to make their relationship work, they were unable to. Maci moved on and has since married and had two other children with her husband Taylor. Ryan dated a few different girls, some of which were featured alongside him on Teen Mom OG. Most recently, one of his ex-girlfriends who appeared on the show briefly spoke out about his struggles according to a recent report from Inquisitr.

Ryan and Mackenzie married in May 2017 shortly before Ryan went to rehab. He was released and after that, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby together. Mackenzie gave birth to the couples’ son Jagger while Ryan was away at another rehab stint. Ryan was able to make it home for the holidays before he was arrested in January 2019 on theft charges. Those charges were ultimately dropped. In her Instagram post, Mackenzie claimed that the charges were dropped after a receipt was provided that allegedly shown Ryan had paid that tab. Despite the charges being dropped, Ryan remains in jail and will until at least April as he waits his next court hearing.

It appears Mackenzie is making the best of the situation as best she can. Over Valentine’s Day, she even posted a photo that showed a framed photo of her and Ryan together.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing new episodes, but fans can catch up with the cast including Mackenzie on social media.