Kourtney Kardahian Shows Off Curves During Casual Day Out

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out and about in L.A. this weekend with a gal pal as she flaunted her casual mom style.

According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her friend were spotted walking the streets of L.A. as they went on a coffee run. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen wearing a comfortable look as the paparazzi snapped her photos.

Kourtney wore a lime green long-sleeved sweater and paired the top with some black denim jeans, which flaunted her famous curves. Kardashian also sported a pair of pointed-toe black boots, and completed her look by wearing some red polish on her nails, a chunky watch on her left wrist, and a pair of dark, oversize cat eye sunglasses.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in silky straight strands, which cascaded around her shoulders and fell down her back during her outing on Saturday. Kardashian seemed to sport a minimal makeup look, rocking her usual bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, was also spotted out over the weekend, Disick and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, were seen getting cozy on a yacht in Miami, where they seemingly went for a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway this week.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be planning a wild bash for her upcoming 40th birthday, and she’s asked her mother, Kris Jenner, to help her.

Kourt allegedly has a clear idea of what she wants the party to look like, which will include topless servers, both men and women, and a sexy vibe, according to Radar Online.

“Kourtney’s planning to invite all the hottest young guys in Hollywood – even if she’s dated them before,” an insider dished of the upcoming party. Kourtney insists turning 40 is no big deal for her, but there’s definitely an element of her wanting to feel young and lusted after,” the Kardashian source stated.

“She’s asked her mom to throw her the sexiest event she’s ever put together – think artistic but erotic dancers, topless waiters (both guys and girls), and enough champagne to sink a ship. This will be Kourtney’s message to the world – she’s 40 and fabulous,” the source went on to reveal.

Fans will be able to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network in March.