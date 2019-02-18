‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Guest Stars On ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Miranda is a big fan of the comedy series.

So it turns out that Hamilton writer and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is also a Brooklyn Nine-Nine superfan, and he is going to guest star on an upcoming episode of the comedy show. When the show starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher was on the chopping block at Fox, Miranda was one of the big names who took to social media in support of saving the show. As a thank you, Miranda was asked if he wanted to make a guest appearance on the show, and he jumped at the chance.

Remezcla is reporting that Miranda will play the role of David Santiago, the brother of Melissa Fumero’s character Amy Santiago on the March 7th episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Miranda has done some serious branching out since launching the historical musical, Hamilton, on Broadway with appearances on the popular show Drunk History in addition to a starring role in the Disney musical, Mary Poppins Returns.

Entertainment Weekly says that the episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Miranda is called “Golden Child,” and it’s possible that the door is being left open for the actor to return in the future.

When Fox was looking to cancel the show, the actor, singer and director tweeted that he doesn’t watch many things on television, but he does watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda, actors Mark Hamill, Sean Astin and Patton Oswalt also spoke out to save the show, and co-creator Dan Goor said he was so grateful that he would like any of those people to join him on the set.

We’re huge fans of all of those actors. And we’d love to try to figure out ways to put them on our world.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda is no stranger to getting involved when needed says the Inquisitr, as he has been a major force behind the fundraising efforts for the recovery of Puerto Rico after the hurricane damage of the last year.

Miranda had moved on from the role of Alexander Hamilton in his musical but agreed to reprise the role for the performance on the island homeland of his parents. He said that particularly singing the song “Hurricane” in Puerto Rico was one of his most emotional moments on stage.