‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Is The One Who Tried To Kill Ciara

Days of our Lives spoilers for the coming episodes reveal that there will be a shocking twist when it comes to Claire and Ciara’s relationship.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans will see that it was Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) who is responsible for setting the fire that nearly killed Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) back when she had a broken leg.

This is not entirely shocking since Claire and Ciara have had a very rocky relationship over the past few years. However, Ciara is Claire’s aunt, and the beloved younger sister of Claire’s father, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer).

In the past, Claire has been so jealous of Ciara for multiple things. Ciara was the best friend of Theo Carver, whom Claire had a romantic relationship with. Ciara seemed to get in between the pair, and even confessed to being in love with Theo while he and Claire were together.

Eventually, Claire began to have feelings for Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), but he began a relationship with Ciara. In addition, the two girls were also pitted against one another when they competed to become the face of Bella Cosmetics, and Ciara won. However, Claire hacked the contest to rig it, and make it appear that she was the winner.

When Ciara later caught Claire and her boyfriend, Tripp, in a compromising position, she took off on her motorcyle and angrily wrecked the bike. It was Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) who found her and took her to the cabin in order to take care of her.

Ciara had a broken leg, and was left alone at the cabin so that Ben, a newly released mental patient, could go get his medication. During that time, a fire was set at the cabin, and nearly killed Ciara before Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) came to save her.

Previously on #DAYS, the cabin has been set on fire, putting Ciara’s life in danger. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/vQhAk89xsW — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 16, 2019

Hope believed that Ben was the person who set the fire, since he has a long history of murder and mental illness. However, he remained confident in his innocence.

Days of our Lives fans watched Ben and Ciara develop feelings for one another, and Claire was right there to make sure that she was in Tripp’s eyesight during that difficult time for him.

However, after it’s revealed that it was Claire who was the one who set the fire at the cabin she’ll be leaving Salem, and her rocky relationship with Ciara, behind.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.