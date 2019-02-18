‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Fans Forced To Say Goodbye To Chad & Abby

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that fans will be forced to say goodbye to a fan favorite couple this week as two shocking exits are coming.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives viewers will see Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi) will officially reunite. Things will be good for the couple as they finally have their family back intact following the terrifying kidnapping of their baby daughter, Charlotte.

As many fans will remember, Chad and Abby, or “Chabby” as fans lovingly call them, have had a rough couple of years, mostly due to Abby’s mental health issues. She has been in and out of the mental hospital, and even suffered from a split personality disorder.

However, things are starting to get back to normal for the pair, who declared their love for one another again last week, officially reuniting after their daughter, Charlotte, was brought home safely to them.

This week, viewers will watch as Chad and Abigail tie the knot again. This will mark the couple’s third wedding in as many years, and they’ll be determined to stay together this time around. However, fans won’t get to see their lives play out on the small screen.

Following their wedding, Chad and Abigail will decide to leave Salem, and Days of our Lives viewers will watch them ride off into the sunset together with their kids, Charlotte and Thomas.

Salem may hold a lot of good memories and family members for both Chad and Abigail. However, it also holds a lot of bad memories, and people who have hurt them in the past.

It seems that the couple will want to leave town and start a brand new life away from all of the pain, stress, and drama that they always seem to be dealing with in Salem.

The pair have become a huge favorite among Days of our Lives fans, who will be very sad to see the couple leave the soap opera. It seems that following casting changes and shake ups, that the show decided it would be better to have the young DiMera family simply leave Salem instead of try to figure out a way to keep the characters in town.

Now the soap will be down yet another DiMera, and with Stefan’s future seemingly up in the air at DOOL, fans may be seriously seeing a major DiMera drought in the future.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.