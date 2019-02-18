Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Abs In White-Hot Photo

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is showing off her model body in her latest social media snapshot. The Sports Illustrated model decided to post a throwback on Sunday night, and revealed that her ensemble was one of her favorites from the past week.

On Sunday night, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing an all-white outfit during New York Fashion Week. The model dons a pair of white pants, with a white sweater, and a matching jacket over top.

The ensemble shows fans a peek at Kostek’s flat tummy and toned abs, and showed off her curvy figure. Camille’s long, blonde hair is pulled back into a sleek ponytail on top of her head, and styled in loose waves.

Kostek poses with her hip out and her hand her in pocket as she holds a hot pink clutch in her other hand. Camille completes her look with a pair of strappy white heels, and a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, and shimmering highlighter on he face, thick lashes, and a berry color on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, the model reveals that she loved the outfit she was wearing in the snap, and that she donned it during the Stuart Weitzman launch.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it has been a very busy few weeks for Camille Kostek. The model’s boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, or “Gronk” as football fans lovingly call him, won yet another Super Bowl with his team, the New England Patriots, and the two celebrated the big win in style.

Camille even joined Rob during the victory parade, as the couple danced around to celebrate the Super Bowl win.

During a recent interview with The Improper Bostonian, Kostek opened up about how she and Gronkowski handle jealousy, and attention from the opposite sex.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really bother me. He and I both love to meet new people, and when someone comes up to either of us, we entertain them. We would never snub anyone. I have a memory of being at a club at Mohegan Sun, and he was talking to a group of girls and I was with my friends. He and I saw each other from across the room and both gave each other a thumbs up. We have each other’s backs, and we both trust each other,” she stated.

Fans can see more of Camille Kostek by following her on Instagram.