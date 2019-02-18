NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Reveals What Could Force Him To Demand A Trade From Wizards

When they struggled earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations have been swirling that the Washington Wizards were planning to make a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. After an altercation involving four players and Coach Scott Brooks, the Wizards have reportedly made every player on their roster, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions.

Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. are now both playing for different teams, but Bradley Beal, who is considered as their best trade asset, remains as a member of the Wizards after the February NBA trade deadline. In a recent interview with Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, Beal admitted that when John Wall suffered a season-ending injury, he thought that the Wizards would consider raising the white flag and undergo a full-scale rebuild.

If the Wizards headed to a different route, Bradley Beal is aware that the first move would be trading him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. With the team’s mounting problems, the 25-year-old shooting guard revealed that he also questioned himself if he still wants to play for the Wizards.

In the modern NBA, it is already normal for superstars to demand a trade from their respective teams, especially if they think that they can only accomplish their goal if they will be moved somewhere else. However, Bradley Beal said that he doesn’t have any intention of following the footsteps of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, and Anthony Davis. One of the things Beal hates the most is being labeled a “quitter.”

However, as much as he hates changes, Bradley Beal made it clear that he doesn’t want to be part of a team that doesn’t have the desire to win. Beal said that he will be forced to demand a trade if he thinks the Wizards are no longer aiming to win an NBA championship title.

“I don’t know, but I can see myself thinking like that,” Beal said. “If we aren’t [trying] to win anything and have losing seasons, I’ll probably think about that, yeah. At the end of the day, everybody wants to win. Everybody has one common goal coming into every year — that’s to win the championship. If I feel like we aren’t going in the right direction, if we aren’t doing what we’re supposed to do, possibly. But that’s never my first instinct to do. I actually find it, for me, difficult to do.”

With John Wall expected to be on the sideline for an extended period of time, most people are intrigued to know what are the Wizards’ plans moving forward. Bradley Beal is establishing an impressive performance in the 2018-19 NBA season, but the Wizards obviously need to surround him with quality players if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title.