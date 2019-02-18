Gabrielle Union To Star In ‘Coffee Will Make You Black’

Gabrielle Union is preparing to join creative forces with Octavia Spencer to bring to life an adaptation of a novel written by April Sinclair titled, Coffee Will Make You Black, according to a report from Deadline.

The film will tell the story of a “smart, funny and naive African American teenage girl finding her voice as she navigates conflicting relationships with her mother, her best friends, and her crushes amid racism, sexism, and color-ism in 1960s Chicago.” The script was penned by Deborah Riley Draper, whose previous work includes Versailles ’73: American Runway Revolution and Olympic Pride, American Prejudice. Draper will also be directing the film while Union and Spencer will be producing through their respective film companies.

Spencer, who seems incredibly passionate about the film, said that there are countless stories within the African American community “that speak to universal themes and the humanity in all of us” but they just aren’t being told often enough.

“I wanted to use my platform to create more opportunities for directors and writers of color to tell these stories. This project has women of color in lead roles in front of and behind the camera,” she explained.

Union echoed the sentiment and added that it’s also important to highlight the relationship between a black mother and her daughter “as they try to succeed and assimilate in a change-resistant America.”

Both actresses have a number of upcoming projects. Spencer will star in Blumhouse thriller Ma and another action thriller, Eve, alongside Jessica Chastain.

Union is currently working on LA’s Finest, a spin-off from the Bad Boys movie franchise, where she plays newly-single Special Agent Sydney “Syd” Burnett, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. After moving to Los Angeles, Syd is partnered with Nancy McKenna played by Jessica Alba. LA’s Finest was reportedly picked up for a 13-episode first season.

The new-mama is set to produce and star in a romantic comedy based on the bestselling novel, The Perfect Find. In the film, she’ll play 40-year-old Jenna Jones, an editor who suddenly finds herself without a job. Jenna is forced to rely on the help of her frenemy Darcy Vale but things get complicated when she starts dating Darcy’s much younger son.

Union will also be seen in the upcoming Being Mary Jane movie. The original series was canceled after four seasons on BET but after ending on such a major cliffhanger, the network opted to give fans a movie instead of a typical series finale.