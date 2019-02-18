Jennifer Garner Shows Off Legs In Leather Skirt

Jennifer Garner was spotted out this weekend putting on a leggy show in a miniskirt.

According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer Garner was spotted as she went to dinner with her friends in Santa Monica over the weekend. She was seen looking chic and comfortable as she smiled while the paparazzi snapped photos of her outside of the Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

The actress wore the brown leather miniskirt paired with a khaki colored shirt with a tan knit sweater over top, and completed her look with some matching sneakers. Jen had her shoulder length brown hair parted down the middle and styled in natural-looking strands, which fell over her shoulders to frame her famous face.

Garner carried a matching brown leather clutch, and sported a pair of black framed glasses. She was spotted embracing her friends before jumping into her a car that was waiting for her after her dinner.

Jennifer wasn’t accompanied by her boyfriend, John Miller, for the outing, and also didn’t have her children with her. Perhaps the three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, were with their father, Garner’s former husband, Ben Affleck.

The pair split years ago, but only finalized their divorce in late 2018 after the actress was reportedly instrumental in getting Affleck into rehab for his alcohol abuse issues.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding,” the couple said in a joint statement while announcing their split back in 2015.

According to Us Weekly, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained very close following their split. The actor has gushed over the mother of his children multiple times, revealing that the pair remain friends through all of the ups and downs that divorce and co-parenting can cause in a set of exes.

Affleck previously revealed that he’s a huge “fan” of Garner’s and called her a “fabulous” human being and “wonderful” person. Ben says that his ex is not only talented, but commends her for being such a “great mother” to their three children, and that he admires and respects her as the mother of his kids, and a true friend.

