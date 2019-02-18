Larsa Pippen Pours Out Of Skimpy Neon Dress

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous curves on social media again. The former Real Housewives star delighted her followers with a new, racy photo over the weekend.

On Saturday, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself sporting a barely-there neon yellow dress with a very low cut, which flaunted her figure.

In the photograph, Larsa is seen bending down to tie her white sneakers as she shows off her long, lean legs in the mini dress. Pippen’s ample cleavage is on full display thanks to the low cut of the ensemble, which also rides up her thigh to show off the reality star’s sun-kissed skin.

Larsa has her long caramel-colored hair parted to the side and styled in long, loose waves that fall over shoulder and down her back. Pippen some chains round her neck, and a pair of dark oversize sunglasses.

She also sports a makeup free look, which included nude lips and dark eyebrows. In the background of the photo some green foliage can be seen as it seems that Larsa appears to be on a terrace.

In the caption of the photo, Pippen encourages her 1.6 million followers not to be sour, and adds a lemon emoji for effect.

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Larsa Pippen is best known as the wife of NBA legend, Scottie Pippen. The pair met in Chicago, where Scottie won multiple championships alongside Michael Jordan with the the Bulls.

Larsa attended the University of Chicago, where she graduated with a degree in political science. Larsa and Scottie wed in 1997, and went on to welcome four children together.

In 2016, the pair announced that they were splitting, and that Larsa may have been financially supported by her friend, Kourtney Kardashian, which she later revealed was not true.

However, Larsa and Scottie eventually got back together. However, their reunion didn’t last long. In last 2018, the pair announced that they had split again, and Larsa eventually filed for divorce.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much,” Larsa stated.

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.