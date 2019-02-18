Thor And Rocket Are On Another World In New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory

Theories surrounding Avengers: Endgame are a dime a dozen and they will likely only continue to grow as the movie nears this April. Most theories come from the trailers for the movie, both the first official trailer and the newest clip which came during the Super Bowl this year. Fans pause every frame and analyze everything in the scene to come up with new theories, some of which can be quite elaborate.

One of the newest theories surrounding the Super Bowl 30-second trailer revolves around Thor and Rocket. Both characters are seen in some sort of vast wooded area which is causing many fans to speculate that they are together somewhere apart from the rest of the remaining superheroes. Screen Rant is reporting on the new theory that suggests Thor and Rocket are actually searching the galaxy for Asgardian survivors.

There are not many Asgardians around these days as Thor’s people have had quite a difficult go over the last two years. A large chunk of the population was lost in Thor: Ragnarok after Hela single-handedly decimated their army and then the realm was ultimately destroyed by Surtur.

Half of the survivors who got away on the ship from Sakaar were then killed when Thanos and the Black Order boarded and slaughtered half of the remaining population. To make things even more severe, those survivors where then cut in half again after Thanos’s infamous snap at the end of Infinity War.

Where exactly Rocket and Thor are in the trailer is hard to tell, but some fans are suggesting they may not even be off of the planet, as the background in Thor’s particular shot looks somewhat like Wakanda.

Other fans believe they are traveling to sanctuary planets that survivors may have wound up at. This could be the location that Thor finds his Ragnarok partner-in-crime, Valkyrie, who has been confirmed to be alive and well by directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Unfortunately for moviegoers, the fate of Ragnarok fan-favorite Korg and his sidekick Miek are unknown at this time. Their appearance in Endgame would be a total surprise, but definitely satisfactory.

