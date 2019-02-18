‘Avengers: Endgame Theory’ Believes Hela Will Return In Upcoming Film

Another day, another 'Avengers: Endgame' theory.

A new theory regarding Avengers: Endgame is gaining some steam online after a fan dissected the first official trailer of the film to a tee. It may seem a little outlandish to some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but it’s definitely one that should be considered.

Comicbook is reporting on the theory from a Redditor who believes that Hela will return in Endgame because of a small moment in the film’s trailer. According to the fan theory, it’s Hela’s hand which is placed on Tony Stark’s shoulder in the clip and not Nebulas which it was always assumed to be.

Nebula and Tony were the only surviving characters on Titan at the end of Infinity War and are suspected to be together in space. They were left stranded after Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Doctor Strange were decimated by Thanos’s snap.

The theory revolves around the fingernail on the hand that touches Tony’s shoulder which has black nail polish on it. Nebula has never had black fingernails before, but Hela notoriously did in Thor: Ragnarok as black was basically her signature color.

The sleeve on the clothing of the mystery character was also examined, and the Reddit user believes its not a sleeve that matches any clothing item moviegoers have seen on Nebula in either Guardians of the Galaxy flick or in Avengers: Infinity War. The end of the sleeve is triangular and looks more like something Hela would wear over Nebula.

There are some holes in this theory, mainly since Hela died at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. Since time travel is expected to happen in Endgame, its possible Hela could make some sort of appearance but an interaction between her and Tony Stark would be highly unlikely. If Hela was going to interact with anyone it would probably be Thor.

The theory is one of the more out-there suggestions in the world of Endgame theories but its definitely an interesting thought. Nebula and Tony are together in the second trailer for the movie which was shown at the beginning of the Super Bowl, and more likely than not she is the one putting her hand on Tony’s shoulder.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.