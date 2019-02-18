Cole Sprouse Plays Cystic Fibrosis Patient In ‘Five Feet Apart’

Cole Sprouse is returning to the big screen as a cystic fibrosis patient in upcoming film Five Feet Apart.

The actor and his twin brother, Dylan, are best-known for their roles as Zack & Cody in Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off The Suite Life on Deck. After taking a break from the entertainment industry, Cole returned to TV screens as Jughead Jones on CW television series Riverdale. In January, 2018, Cole was tapped to star in the upcoming film and production began later that same year, in May.

The film, which is directed by Jane the Virgin’s Justin Baldoni, takes place mostly within the walls of a hospital. Cole will be playing the role of Will, who meets and is immediately taken by another patient, Stella, played by Haley Lu Richardson. The teens both have cystic fibrosis, which is described by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation website as a “progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections,” and they’re required to remain six feet apart at all times to avoid infecting each other.

Will is determined to get to know Stella and so he comes up with cute ways for them to spend time together while also keeping the required distance between them.

“The movie explores the complexities of loving someone even when you aren’t able to touch them. As the connection intensifies, so does their willingness to defy the rules that govern every moment of their lives,” according to a report from Broadway World.

According to the report from Broadway World, Andy Grammer will be featured on the movie’s soundtrack and has just released the lyric video for the track titled “Don’t Give Up On Me.”

“‘Don’t Give Up on Me,’ although a very simple concept — is truly a very powerful one. I have had many moments in my life where I wouldn’t give up on someone else, where I believed in them when they didn’t believe in themselves,” Grammer said about his new song.

The film is based on a novel by Rachael Lippincott and its script was penned by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. The duo pitched the idea to CBS Films and Baldoni later signed on to produce and direct.

In real life, Cole is also sweeping a lucky lady off her feet. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cole is dating Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart, and she says her beau makes her “very happy.”

Five Feet Apart will hit theaters on March 22, 2019.