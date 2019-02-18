Bre Tiesi, Johnny Manziel’s Wife, Shows Off Skimpy Lingerie And Twerks At Hollywood Bash

Bre Tiesi is normally the one on the sidelines cheering, but this weekend it was her time to be in the spotlight.

The wife of former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel was the guest of honor at a wild Hollywood bash promoting her lingerie line, and Tiesi was the one showing it off. TMZ snagged some video from the party, showing Tiesi twerking as she modeled the Se Mouiller lingerie line.

“Mr. and Mrs. Manziel — along with stars like Farrah Abraham and Steelo Brim — hit up Avenue nightclub in Hollywood for the launch of Bre’s lingerie line, Se Mouiller,” the report noted.

The report noted that Bre Tiesi has been working on her lingerie line for years, and threw a private party last year to launch the brand, drawing some big-name stars like Diddy and Trey Songz. The line has been a huge hit, thanks in part to the attention Tiesi receives as she’s promoting it.

Even before she hooked up with Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi was known as an Instagram model with a fast-growing following, attracting hundreds of thousands of followers. Her relationship with Manziel helped gain her even more fame, but Bre had plenty to give the former NFL player in return. As Manziel said in an interview on Good Morning America last year, Bre helped him to sober up and get his life back on track after drinking, drugs, and partying led to an early exit from the NFL.

“Going back through the last couple of years of my life, I was self-medicating with alcohol,” Manziel said (via the Houston Chronicle). “You wake up the next day and that all is gone, that liquid courage or that liquid-like sense of euphoria that is over you, is all gone. You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself… thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life. What did that get me?”

As the Houston Chronicle report noted, Bre Tiesi helped to lay down the law and didn’t tolerate the hard-partying lifestyle that Manizel had grown accustomed to. And while Tiesi was developing her lingerie line, she also used her Instagram following to help promote Manziel’s clothing line, ComebackSZN (which stands for Comeback Season).

The video of Bre Tiesi twerking at the Hollywood party for her lingerie brand can be seen here, and more pictures of the model (along with some cameos from Johnny Manziel) can be seen on her Instagram page.