‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Doctor Strange Is Edited Out Of Trailer

Earlier predictions believed Captain Marvel or Iron Man was CGI'ed out of the Super Bowl trailer, but opinions are changing.

Avengers: Endgame theories are running rampant on the internet, with some spawning off of others. As theInquisitr previously reported, many fans were speculating that the Super Bowl trailer for Endgame had a character edited out of it to prevent spoilers of the movie. There are two particular scenes in the 30-second clip that have large gaps between the superheroes which looks like another character was there, but was CGI’ed out.

The original theories believed Captain Marvel or Iron Man were the possible characters that were edited out. Captain Marvel is not technically confirmed for Avengers: Endgame but it’s basically a done deal since Nick Fury paged her at the end of Infinity War. She would likely not appear in a trailer for a movie before her own solo flick came out next month. Showing Tony in the trailer alongside the other Avengers would be a huge spoiler too, giving away that he was able to escape space and reunite with Steve Rogers finally after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The new piggybacking theory by Redditor MightyMary007 believes that its Doctor Strange who has been edited out of the trailer. His removal from the trailer makes sense since the sorcerer was one of the victims of Thanos’s snap at the end of Infinity War. To show Stephen Strange among the remaining Avengers would mean the snap had already been reversed or some sort of time travel was taking place.

According to the theorist, in Infinity War when Doctor Strange begins seizing on Titan, he’s not just viewing alternate outcomes, he’s actually living through all of them. The theory does not explain, however, if this particular scene from the trailer is Doctor Strange living out one of these scenarios or if it’s from his dealings with time travel.

At this point in time, any character could have been edited out of the trailer because they all would have indicated some kind of major spoiler. Black Panther, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Scarlett Witch, Falcon, the Winter Soldier and more were all snapped away, so their appearance in the scene would be just as surprising.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.