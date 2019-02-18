Liam Hemsworth Gushes Over New Wife Miley Cyrus: She’s A ‘Great Person’

Liam Hemsworth is loving life as a married man, and can’t help but gush over his new wife, Miley Cyrus.

According to Just Jared, Liam Hemsworth recently sat down for an interview with Willie Geist and dished on his surprise wedding to Miley Cyrus, revealing just how much he admires his longtime love.

As many fans will remember, Miley and Liam tied the knot back in December after nearly ten years together. The couple tied the knot at their Nashville, Tennessee home in front of their closest friends and family members.

Hemsworth revealed that it was such a special day for he and Cyrus, who celebrated with a small group of people, adding that he and Miley have been through so much together over the past decade that he felt that it was finally “time” to make it official, adding that he’s very lucky to be with such a “great person.”

Liam went on to reveal that he and Miley try to keep as much of their relationship under wraps as they can, and reveals that he knows he can’t stop the rumors about his relationship, adding that he’s often been asked if he’s married before he actually tied the knot.

“We just try to keep as much of it private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control obviously, but I think not buying into the things that are maybe said about us. I was just saying in the car over here, I think I’ve been fake married about nine thousand times before my actual real marriage. I got so many texts when it actually did happen from friends like, ‘Is it real this time or is it still fake?’ ‘No, it’s actually real this time.'”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Liam Hemsworth has been making the rounds when it come to press thanks to his new movie, Isn’t It Romantic. During a sit down with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, the actor revealed that he was surprised when Miley Cyrus told him that she planned to take his last name.

Liam revealed that he got emotional when he found out that Miley was legally becoming Mrs. Hemsworth. However, the singer will continue to go by Cyrus on stage and screen.

As many fans know, Miley and Liam met on the set of the movie, The Last Song, and barring a brief split, have been happily in love ever since.