Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curvy Backside In Sexy Black

Singer Aubrey O’Day once again thrilled her followers on Instagram with a sexy post that got pulses pounding. The former star of The Celebrity Apprentice also appeared to post the image from Buckingham Palace, London according to the location stamp, and more than 11,000 followers approved of the star’s post.

In the picture, O’Day donned a one-shouldered black bodysuit with a thong backside from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she sometimes represents on the popular social media platform. The brand ambassador stood in front of a united, pink colored doorway while she looked back over her shoulder at the camera. The pose showed off the “White Hot Lies” singer’s voluptuous backside as well as the side of her cleavage.

On her face, O’Day wore dramatic purple eyeshadow and heavy eyeliner. She highlighted and contoured her cheeks and nose, and then she finished the entire glamours look with shiny, nude lipstick. Atop her head, the singer wore a police-style hat in black, and the tops of what may be thigh-high black boots were visible near the bottom of the image.

As typical, several of the singer’s 912,000 followers asked her about the possibility of upcoming new music from Dumblonde and wishes for dates and cities her current tour with DK3 — The Universe Is Undefeated. At least one follower admitted he might crack without the promised new music.

One wrote, “Wish you’d come to London on your tour Aubs.”

“Can you release the name of @dumblondeofficial new album?! You’re killing me over here with anticipation I can’t wait anymore!!!! #DB4L” said another.

Several times last year, O’Day teased a new album from Dumblonde with her bandmate Shannon Bex. On July 4, 2018, they released the album’s first single, and their fans loved the new music. However, so far, the duo hasn’t released any other music associated with the record. Instead, the reunited with their former Danity Kane partner, Dawn Richard, to form the band’s third incarnation — DK3. The group started touring, and their last tour date comes in early March, which could mean the Dumblonde album might release sometime after the tour is finished.

Before switching to the daring black uniform, O’Day presented her followers with a lovely Valentine’s Day present which featured her in a pink-filled heart shaped tub. The reality TV star posed in sexy rose-colored lingerie to complete the look for the holiday celebrating hearts and love. In those posts, she represented Fashion Nova clothing brand, and her followers adored the look hitting the “like” button nearly 13,500 times.