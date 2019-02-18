Blake Shelton Had No Idea That His Ex, Miranda Lambert, Was Getting Remarried, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

Blake Shelton reportedly had no idea that his ex-wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, was getting remarried, according to an article published by Us Weekly.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote in the caption of the wedding announcement photo on Instagram.

The marriage announcement was a surprise to Lambert’s fans who got the news via social media. It looks like Shelton had no advance knowledge about the wedding news, just like the rest of the world.

“Blake found about the wedding at the same time everyone else did,” Us Weekly’s source said. “Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split they have had almost zero contact.”

Hollywood Life reports that Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani “don’t care” about the fact that Lambert has remarried.

“Blake and Gwen really don’t care either way about Miranda’s marriage,” their source said. “It took her a very, very long time to really get over Blake, and it hurt so badly to see Blake move on quickly with Gwen, but she’s very happy now.”

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for four years and shocked country music fans when they announced their divorce. As E! Online notes, the former couple have been hesitant to share the reasons why they split in interviews. But Shelton has since released a song called She’s Got a Way With Words,” in which he croons about an ex who’s untruthful. At the time of its release, many concluded that the track was about Lambert.

In a 2015 interview, Shelton said that their divorce was speedy because they had no children and had signed a pre-nuptial agreement before they were married. The country music singer and The Voice coach moved on to his relationship with Stefani shortly after and they’ve been together ever since.

Lambert’s love life after the end of the marriage has been more turbulent. After her divorce, she started dating fellow singer Anderson East but they broke up in 2018 after two years of dating, People Magazine reported.

After that relationship, she dated musician Evan Felker but they called it quits after four months.

According to Fox News, it’s unclear when Lambert and her new husband started dating. Unlike her previous relationship, he is not involved in the music industry, he’s a “regular guy” who works as a police officer.