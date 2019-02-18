Travis Scott Buys Baby Stormi A Diamond Chain For Her First Birthday

One-year-old Stormi recieved lavish birthday gifts by Chanel, Gucci and Christian Louboutin.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster turned 1-year-old on February 1 and they are still celebrating. The couple held a massive carnival themed birthday bash for the baby last weekend. It was no surprise the event was probably one of the most elaborate parties any baby has ever had. The party included real carnival games for the guests to enjoy, along with a carousel and two figures from the Baby Shark music video. Those in attendance could snack on giant cookies with Stormi’s face on them as well as an intricate, butterfly themed cake. Perhaps the most shocking aspect of the party was the lavish gifts the baby received, according to Cosmopolitan.

Despite claims by Jenner and Scott that they are planning to raise their celebrity daughter in as normal an environment as possible, the went all for her birthday. She was given a plethora of presents from designer labels including Gucci, Chanel and Christian Louboutin. Her large assortment of gifts were undoubtedly worth thousands of dollars. However, the pair weren’t yet done ensuring their first child together had everything she could ever want on her special day.

On Saturday evening, Jenner shared a video with her 127 million Instagram followers depicting the latest gift Stormi received from her rapper father. Scott purchased the baby her very own personalized diamond chain. The expensive piece of jewelry includes a light pink lightning bolt in honor of Stormi’s unique name. “Look at what your daddy got you girl,” Jenner is heard saying to her daughter.

The child was busy tottering around the room and seemed for the most part unaware of the thousands of dollars worth of jewelry she was wearing around her neck. Although Stormi is only 1-year-old, she will grow to have very expensive taste, if her birthday party was any indication.

Jenner seems to be enjoying her new life as a young mother. On the day of her daughter’s birthday she expressed her love in a sweet Instagram post.