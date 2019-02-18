WWE News: Full Results, Recap For ‘Elimination Chamber’ – Numerous New Champions Crowned

Right in the middle of the "Road to 'WrestleMania,'" multiple titles are in new hands.

Even though the world is already preparing for WrestleMania 35 in early April, but there is still a lot of time left to go. Within that time are a couple of WWE pay-per-view events and on Sunday night, the first was Elimination Chamber. Within the first couple of hours of the event, there had already been three titles in new hands through the first four matches, but let’s look at a full recap and check out the results of the entire evening.

There was only one match on the pre-show for Elimination Chamber, and it was a good one for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

Buddy Murphy defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

This was a really hot opener and the fans were into it as it set the pace for what was a fun night at the Elimination Chamber. The ending came with a number of close falls before Murphy escaped the Octopus and nailed Murphy’s Law for the win to retain his title.

Sasha Banks and Bayley survived the Elimination Chamber to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Six teams entered the demonic structure with the hopes of becoming the first-ever WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but there could only be one. There was a lot of destruction and damage and all-around danger, but it came down to Sasha Banks and Bayley against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

At the end of it all, Sasha Banks forced Deville to tap out which earned them the belts.

The Usos defeated Shane McMahon and The Miz to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

As usual, Shane McMahon put his body on the line for the good of his team, but it wasn’t enough to keep the titles around their waists. While Shane-O Mac was out cold on a demolished announce table, Jimmy Uso reversed a pin attempt on The Miz to bring the Usos back the titles.

Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Lashley put on some huge displays of power in this match and continuously demolished Balor in the ring. Eventually, though, Balor was able to use his agility and speed to get the best of Lio Rush and pin him to capture the title.

After the match was over, Lashley was not very happy about losing his title

Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott to retain the Raw Women’s Championship

This was a complete and total squash. After the match, Rousey stared down Charlotte Flair who was sitting at ringside. Becky Lynch came to the ring through the crowd and on crutches which she used to beat every ounce of breath out of both Charlotte and Rousey.

Baron Corbin defeated Braun Strowman in a No Disqualification Match

For a while, Corbin held his own but Strowman continued to overpower him and take him down. Eventually, Drew McIntyre and Lashley came down to the ring and the three superstars gave Strowman a Triple Powerbomb through two tables which gave Corbin the win.

Daniel Bryan won in the Elimination Chamber to retain the WWE Championship

This match wasn’t a bad way to end the night, but it was the performance of Kofi Kingston that was the true story. Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy were all eliminated before it got down to Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston.

The entire crowd was behind Kofi and really thought that he was going to take it at times, but he came up just short. When it all came down to the end, Bryan was able to get the win before a crowd that chanted “Thank You, Kofi!” to end the night as The New Day celebrated with him in the ring.