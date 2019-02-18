There Are Clues Kate Middleton Could Be Pregnant With Baby Number 4 Says ‘Express’

Duchess Kate and Prince William could add another baby to the Cambridge brood.

Despite having three children, Kate Middleton has had to live with rumors that she is once again pregnant with yet another royal baby. Her last child, Prince Louis was born last April, but now Express says that there are clues once again that the Duchess of Cambridge might be expecting a fourth child with her husband and heir to the throne, Prince William.

The bookies at Ladbrokes are giving 5 t0 2 odds that Middleton will once again announce a pregnancy before the end of the year. Alex Apati of Ladbrokes explains what information has gone into the current odds involving Duchess Kate, and whether or not she is pregnant with baby number four.

With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex expecting her first child this spring, Apati says that baby fever is once again spreading through the royal family.

“Baby fever may well hit the Royal Family this year with the Duchess of Cambridge the latest name to be linked with a 2019 pregnancy.”

Several sources are saying that the Cambridges might want to follow in the steps of the current queen who has four children, with Duchess Kate stating publicly that she wants to have “at least” three children. Sources add that Prince William was initially reluctant to have more children after Princess Charlotte, but now that the couple has Prince Louis, an additional newborn doesn’t seem too daunting.

But The Frisky says that people need to remember that while the day to day life with a new baby might be easier as parents gain experience, pregnancy has always been difficult for Kate Middleton who suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness with all three pregnancies, often requiring medical treatment and hospitalization.

While Middleton looked beautiful through her pregnancies with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, dealing with nine months of nausea was likely very taxing to the Duchess of Cambridge and a strain on her young family.

The Inquisitr reported back in December that Kensington Palace released a statement saying that if and when the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant again, that they would make a statement ahead of the press, despite the fact that the betting houses were giving decent odds on there being another royal baby on the way.

Duchess Kate has just recently returned to a full-time event schedule, so sources close to Middleton say that it is unlikely that she would have another child so soon.