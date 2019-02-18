‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Anxiety And How She’s Getting Help

Lili Reinhart is returning to therapy to treat her anxiety and encourages others not to be afraid to seek help.

Twenty-two-year-old actress Lili Reinhart is known for her role as Betty Cooper on the CW drama Riverdale. The series follows the life of a group of high school students caught up in a life of crime and secrets. The coveted part skyrocketed her to fame, landing her on billboards and magazine covers everywhere. It may seem like she’s living the life of her dreams, but fame didn’t come without a price. Living in the spotlight is an enormous amount of pressure and Reinhart has had to get used to strangers critiquing every aspect of her life. She’s been open and honest about her mental health in the past and revealed she struggles with anxiety, according to Cosmopolitan.

Reinhart’s character dates Jughead Jones on the show who is played by Cole Sprouse. The pair connected on a deeper level on the set and are now boyfriend and girlfriend in real life. They waited months before publicly confirming their relationship and try to keep their private details out of the public as much as possible. In the past, Reinhart has taken breaks from social media after realizing she was being mentally affected by hurtful comments. Most recently she signed off of Twitter writing, “this site is not good for my mental health.”

On Friday night the star took to Instagram to share a message about making mental health a priority. She explained that she currently deals with anxiety and depression and is seeking help to cope. The actress has previously found improvement in her symptoms through therapy and has decided to return for additional assistance. She encouraged others to seek help if they too battle with mental problems and told them they shouldn’t feel embarrassed for needing outside assistance to get better.

“Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of. Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn’t matter how old or ‘proud’ you’re trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence. Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help. I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression. And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me.”

Reinhart’s fans were quick to thank her for her message and candidness regarding her mental health. By utilizing her platform in this way, the actress hopes to inspire a more open discussion focused on mental health and erase any incorrect stereotypes that may surround it.