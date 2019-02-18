MLB Rumors: Harper Has ‘Multiple’ Long-Term Offers, Heyman Says

The bidding for free agent outfielder Bryce Harper has intensified, as have reports about what’s going on with the market for him.

The latest, as of Sunday night, is that Harper already has “multiple” long-term offers for $30 million a year, according to reporter Jon Heyman on Twitter.

“As things intensify, Bryce Harper has multiple long-term offers for more than 30M a year,” Heyman wrote. “Philly is viewed as the favorite, as said here, but it is also said to an “evolving” market.”

Heyman added in a subsequent tweet that the San Diego Padres “aren’t kidding around,” and that their offer for Manny Machado was for “about” $250 million over eight years.

Meanwhile, another report Sunday night, posted to Twitter from reporter Bob Nightengale, stated that Harper “has been waiting for someone to meet his price,” and appeared to have found that team in the Philadelphia Phillies. Nightengale added that there was no official deal yet, but that Harper would eventually sign for more than more than the $300 million, 10-year offer he rejected last year from his current team, the Washington Nationals.

What to make of the latest rumors connecting Bryce Harper to the Phillies.https://t.co/Uc7SUquIXT — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 17, 2019

Various reports over the last several days, per The Inquisitr, have stated that Harper was close to, or nearly close to, a deal with the Phillies, after spending a week last year holed up in his hometown of Las Vegas as he worked towards a final decision. Reports Sunday, including one from CBS Sports’ David P. Samson, had Harper likely going to the Phillies, for a contract in the neighborhood of ten years and $30 million.

There was one other report Sunday linking Harper with a movie to the Phillies. Smitty of Philadelphia’s Barstool Sports site tweeted that he had heard from “a couple birdies” that Phillies had asked all employees to come into work on Monday, which is the President’s Day holiday, while Kyle Scott of the Philadelphia sports website Crossing Broad tweeted that he had heard the same thing, adding that the sales staff had specifically been called in. If true, this indicates that the Phillies may be preparing for an influx of ticket orders, in the event of a Harper signing.

The 26-year-old Harper has only ever played for the Nationals, who drafted him first overall in 2010 when he was just 17 years old. Harper made his major league debut less than two years later, and while he won Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, he has never won a playoff series with the Nationals.